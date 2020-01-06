Eastbound I-72 Lane Closure Due to Buckled Pavement

Residents traveling to Springfield on Interstate 72 this morning will have a lane closure. The bridge prior to the Jacksonville prison exit has a large buckling of pavement that caused a huge pothole on Saturday afternoon. Located between mile marker 67 and 68 on the outside lane and shoulder, IDOT road crews are not expected to have repairs completed until sometime this morning. Illinois State Police District 9 urge motorists traveling towards Springfield to please use caution and follow all Speed Limit signs approaching the lane closure. ISP also wants to remind motorists that fines in construction zones more than doubled on January 1st.

