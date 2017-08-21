Eclipse-Watching event at Jacksonville Public Library

For local residents that would like to experience today’s solar eclipse without having to leave town, you can head to the Jacksonville Public Library for a special viewing event.

While are schools and colleges are hosting special events for this rare event, the local public library is putting on celebrating the event with a gathering of all age groups.

Jacksonville Public Library Circulation Manager Sarah Snyder joined WLDS/ AM Conversation last week to discuss today’s event. Snyder explains some of the activities the library has organized for the event.

“We are having an event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. We’re also going to have crafts outside for the kids, doing things like making moon sand for the little ones, drawing the eclipse, doing some science demonstrations, specifically covering why the moon, which is so much smaller than the sun, is able to cover that up,” says Snyder.

Snyder says there will be plenty of activities for both the young and old today, and that they have a limited amount of approved viewing glasses.

“We’re going to be providing protective glasses that are required to actually view the eclipse safely, which is a big deal. We’re not handing them out early, but we’ll have them at the event. The last time that most Americans actually saw a total solar eclipse was in 1991, so I don’t necessarily remember that event. But I’m going to try and make it clear that this is something that doesn’t happen every day,” explains Snyder.

She says today’s event at the library is a great way for people to get involved locally, especially those who prefer not to travel.

“We’re actually not in the path of totality, which is going to be more down south kind of by Cardondale, so I know a lot of people who are traveling to go see it in its full view. But for people who can’t travel, anf proplr who are going to be at work, it’ll be kind of cool to just go outside and see what we can see. I think the obscurity is going to be at 97 percent, so still pretty good,: says Snyder.

Today’s eclipse event at the Jacksonville Public Library, located at 201 West College, is free and open to the public.