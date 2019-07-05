Edge Set to Sing for Chicago Lyric Opera productions This Fall

A Cass County woman is making her name in the world of Opera. 30 year old Mathilda “Mattie” Edge of Chandlerville began her singing career in church and school sporting events. Edge had a series of life events get in her way before she was eventually selected to be a part of Chicago Lyric Opera’s Ryan Opera Center young artist’s program in May, according to a report from the State-Journal Register.

Edge is scheduled to sing as Berta in the opera company’s production of The Barber of Seville and as Gerhilde the Valkyrie in Die Walkure. She is also the understudy in three other productions. Edge hopes that after two years in Chicago, she can work with other opera companies around the U.S. Edge is also slated to be married in December. Edge had interviewed for a tenured music professor position in Colorado when she got the call from the Chicago troupe in September last year.

Edge studied music in Jacksonville at Illinois College and won a national competition that spurred her to get a graduate degree at Indiana University. While in grad school, Edge was able to travel and sing in Europe. She was able to gain serious knowledge while studying in Germany. Edge had originally planned after her undergraduate studies to work as an intern at DOT Food’s offices in St. Louis. The Barber of Seville is set to open the 2019/2020 season for the Opera on September 28th.

For more information about Edge’s career visit her personal website: https://www.mathildaedge.com