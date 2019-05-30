Efforts To Save Elliott State Bank Building Underway

Efforts to save a historic building in Jacksonville are picking up. Last week, former alderman and current businessman Tom Grojean raised questions about anyone wishing to save the old Elliott State Bank Building on the corner of State and Mauvaisterre in downtown Jacksonville.

Mayor Andy Ezard, who recently spoke with AM1180’s “What On Your Mind?” Program says that a small amount of private citizens have called his office inquiring about the building. “Folks in the community have stepped up. They’ve looked at the property and the news that I’m getting is it’s encouraging at this time. They are trying to work things out with U.S. Bank and we’re in hopes that down the line, it does get worked out where demolition of that building doesn’t happen. I certainly don’t want that. Probably everybody I’ve spoken with doesn’t want that, either. We’re encouraged at the city by what we’re hearing. I think something should get finalized either way, this week.”



Ezard believes that the deal that’s coming to save the building is more than saving just the facade of the older structure. “This is more of the building approach. I think at the beginning, people were curious of what things looked like if the gray part was peeled off from the renovations in the 1980s and see what shape the original facade was in. However, I think the movement now is that we are going to save the building and maybe try to repurpose that for something in the future. I don’t know the whole plan. I haven’t been a part of the negotiations as far as with the person involved and U.S. Bank. The city’s role at this point is still demo permit. I hope and pray something happens that they don’t have to demo the building.”

Ezard says the city doesn’t want the building to be a city problem down the line. He is wanting to make sure that as much of the Square stays up. He says a building demo on Morgan Street was too far gone to be rehabbed recently. “I think structurally the U.S. Bank building was in better shape. There’s issues. Down the line, if we can save taxpayers’ money of not taking that demolition on and the individual steps up and turns that into a thriving business in our downtown area, which are still trying to continue to rehab. The East State Street part starts later this summer and fall. Then, down the line, we are again going to look at a West State Street project. We are continuing to put money into our downtown. The U.S. Bank building would be an anchor if we can keep that and somehow turn it around so we can help the individual with some funding in the future.”

With the building in the 11th hour prior to demolition, city officials and historians await the final fate of the historic building by the end of the week.