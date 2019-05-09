Eight Routt Seniors named Students of the Year for the twelve RCHS academic departments

By Anthony Engle on May 9 at 9:22am

Eight graduating Routt seniors were recognized as departmental students of the year.

Each year, Routt Catholic High School honors one senior student in twelve individual departments for excellence; the teachers in each department choose the award recipients.

Criteria for selection are academic performance, initiative and incentive shown in class, willingness to help others, and a positive attitude. The winners will have their pictures on a plaque that will be displayed for the 2019-20 school year in the student lounge. When winners are selected next year, plaques are displayed in the hallway near the appropriate department.

Of the eight students, two received the recognition for three separate departments each.

Rose Marshall was selected as Student of the Year for art, Spanish, and mathematics.

Katherine Baumann was named Student of the Year for English, science, and music.

The other six students selected as 2019 Students of the Year are: Allyson Clay for social studies, Abbie Spangenberg for life science, Lucas May for theology, Matthew Muller for business, Miriam Wali-Uddin for theater, and Annika Black for physical education.

This year’s recipients received their awards and recognition at the Routt Catholic High School Honors Night ceremony yesterday at the Church of Our Saviour. Presenting each of the awards was School Board President and 2004 Routt Graduate, Richard Whalen the third.