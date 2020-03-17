Election Day Races

Election day 2020 brings with it the caution to wash your hands and stay clear of large groups, and the reminder to get out to vote.

There are several area races in the mix.

The only race at the local level in Morgan County is for the republican nomination for coroner. There is no democrat candidate.

Appointed incumbent Marcy Patterson is being challenged by newcomer Chuck Jennings, who works for MJM Consulting Group of Jacksonville.

In Scott County, there are two races on the ballot. The ticket is full for the republican nomination for state’s attorney. Bethany Doolin, Rick Crews and John Paul Coonrod are vying for the seat now held by Michael Hill. Hill is not seeking re-election here. He is running in Brown County instead.

Scott is also the site for a contested race for county commissioner. Incumbent Robert Shafer is being challenged by Charles Pine. There is no democrat candidate for the county board in Scott County.

The Greene County ballot has two republicans, and two democrats running for the resident circuit court judge’s seat. One from each party will square off in November.

On the democrat ticket, the candidates are Matt Goetten and Eliot Turpin. The republican candidates are Zachary Schmidt and John Guntren.

Two seats need to be filled on the Greene County board, and there are three republican candidates. They are Mark Strang, Christy Ford and Earlene Castelberry.

And, in Cass County, democrat incumbent John Alvarez is being challenged in the state’s attorney’s race by Carrie Magerl.

The biggest tax question on area ballots is in New Berlin, where the school board is seeking permission to seek a $39 and a half million bond issue for a new school and other improvements.

Don’t expect a big turnout today. Primary elections usually produce a turnout of 25-percent or lower. Lack of races, and the Corona-virus scare could keep people away today.