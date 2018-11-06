Election Turnout High

It appears the voter turnout for Morgan County will easily surpass the nearly 50 percent turnout four years ago.

That was the last time, Illinois had a gubernatorial election in an off election year. But, it was also a year in which Senator Dick Durbin ran against opposition, as did state representative CD Davidsmeyer.

There was also a race for county commissioner, and the one cent sale referendum for the schools was on the ballot that November.

No such races or issues exist this year.

WLDS-WEAI news checked 25 of the 40 precincts this morning. Of those precincts, about 48 percent of the voters will turn out today if the current trends continue.

Add in the early and absentee voting of 2-thousand voters, that would produce a turnout of 12,702 voters out of 22,269 registered. That’s a turnout of 57-percent.

We count 11 precincts we checked this morning with trends that would push the turnout beyond 50 percent. They include the Woodson precinct, Meredosia 1, South Jacksonville 3 and 4, and Alexander and Prentice precincts.

In Jacksonville, there are 5 precincts that are trending over 50 percent. The would include both precincts at Our Redeemer, precinct 6 at Laborers Development on South Diamond, precinct 15 at the Morgan County extension office, and 16 at First Baptist Church.

It appears the early voting option has greatly enhanced the turnout this year.

WEAI will provide coverage of the election tonight on the half hours, starting at 7 PM. We will also post the results of the contested races on line.

