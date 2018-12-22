Ellis pleads not guilty to alleged first degree murder, alleged concealment of a homicidal death

Two suspects allegedly involved in the death of a 6-month old boy found outside of Carrollton last month appeared in Greene County court Firday.

Twenty-two year old Jamia Ellis, of Alton, and 34-year old Ryan Wheeler, of Carrollton, appeared in Greene County court Friday for scheduled preliminary hearings, one in the morning and one in the afternoon.

Ellis was arrested on November 28th after police officers had been investigating an apparent missing persons alert for both Ellis and her 6-month old boy. When Ellis was found alive, police began suspecting where the boy was. The investigation led them eventually to a house in the 100 block of Cemetery Lane in Carrollton, where police say a male acquaintance of Ellis lived. Ellis had reportedly stayed with him on several occasions. According to Illinois State Police, Ellis is alleged to have “knowingly and without legal justification caused blunt force trauma” to the infant knowing it could cause his death. After the 6-month-old died, Ellis allegedly concealed the death by placing the boy in a sheet, then into a trash bag and burying the boy in a wooded area east of Carrollton. Ellis has been charged with two counts alleged first degree murder and one count alleged concealing a homicidal death.

Police also arrested 34 year old Ryan Wheeler, the Carrollton native and resident of the house in question in the 100 block of Cemetery Lane, on November 28th. Wheeler was charged with one count of alleged concealing a homicidal death due to an alleged knowledge of the infant being dead when Ellis brought the boy to him to be buried.

Greene County State’s Attorney Caleb Briscoe explains what occurred during Ellis’ preliminary hearing.

“We brought her over with attorney Keisha Morris. She ended up waiving her right to a preliminary hearing and then she entered a plea of not guilty. We only do jury settings once every three months, and the next one is only in a couple of weeks. Both public defender Morris and I, in my professional opinion, would be hard-pressed to reach that deadline, so instead we set the jury trial day for the April date with a pre-trial sometime in March. I anticipate being able to comply with the defense’s discovery request within the next couple of weeks, and at that time I believe we’ll both have a better sense of when the trial may realistically be held. We anticipate at this time that the trial will move forward in April, but you never know how these things will progress.”

Wheeler also waived his right to a preliminary hearing, though his attorney Norbert Goetten did not move forward with a plea. Wheeler will likely make another appearance in court before the year ends, though according to Briscoe a plea will likely not be entered by Wheeler until the official arraignment hearing on February 1st at 1:15 p.m.

Ellis is scheduled for a pre-trial date on March 29th at 1:15 p.m., and her jury trial is currently set to begin on April 8th at 9 a.m.