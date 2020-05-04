Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program Awarded to Morgan County

The Prairieland United Way has announced that Morgan County has been awarded federal money under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program from the Department of Homeland Security. Morgan County has been chosen to receive $12,685 through Phase 37 and $18,085 through the CARES Act to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.

Prairieland United Way, local government, and local clergy is being charged with distributing the funds to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the area.

Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: 1) be private, voluntary non-profits or units of government, 2) be eligible to receive Federal funds, 3) have an accounting system, 4) practice nondiscrimination, 5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and 6) if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board.

Qualifying agencies are urged to apply now because the deadline for applications is May 20th. Agencies should contact Karen Walker at Prairieland United Way via email at karen.walker@prairielandunitedway.org or via phone at 217-245-4557 for an application.