Erwin, Brenner Face Off For 8th Judicial Circuit Seat

Two Republican lawyers are squaring off to become the judge for the eighth judicial circuit in Illinois in next week’s primary election. The seat is an at large seat, meaning that voters from Adams, Brown, Calhoun, Cass, Mason, Menard, Pike and Schuyler counties will cast votes. The seat was previously held by Judge Mark Drummond who retired August 5th last year after 20 years on the bench.

53 year old Drew Erwin of Quincy was sworn in to replace Drummond for the remainder of the term back in September. Erwin will face off against another Quincy native, 57 year old Tad Brenner.

No Democratic challenger filed to run for the seat. Erwin told the Quincy Herald-Whig that he has the edge in the contest because he was selected from a field of 9 candidates that included Brenner back in August when Drummond retired. Both were recommended for the bench by the Illinois State Bar Association poll, according to the Herald-Whig. The poll is sent to all ISBA members in the circuit. Other attorneys who are not members of the ISBA or who are outside the circuit may request a ballot.

Neither men have had previous political experience before their interest in the 8th judicial seat.