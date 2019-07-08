Evandy’s Boatel Reopening Friday

A summer food and entertainment attraction is set to open for the first time this summer. Naples’ Evandy’s Boatel is set to open up on Friday after major flooding closed the restaurant on the Illinois River for most of the late spring. Quincy’s WGEM says that Eric Vangundy says the place will be open for business 11AM Friday morning.

The restaurant was closed for over two months due to the major flooding on the Illinois River, causing them to cancel entertainment and reservations and laying off workers. The remaining employees and owners have washed off the silt and are reinstalling tables, the bar, and bathroom facilities to be ready for the weekend. Ownership says they are currently looking for help since two employees had to leave to seek income elsewhere.

If you like to see the remainder of the summer schedule or apply for work, visit their website evandysboatel.com.