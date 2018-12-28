Evans Jr. is acting fire chief; two resignations at January meeting; Godfrey shade structure tabled

In the new year, the village will lose two municipal employees, and the fire department is welcoming a new hire with lots of useful training.

According to Village Police Chief Tim Mann, Sergeant Colt Gerdes has taken a position with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Public Works Superintendent John Green also announced the retirement of Jeremy Spencer from the Village Street and Sewer Department. According to Green, Spencer has taken a position with the Illinois Department of Corrections. Both of their resignations will become official at the January 3rd meeting.

Turning now to the Village Fire and Rescue department, an interim leader has been selected. Village Mayor Harry Jennings explains.

‘We have a new acting fire chief, Richard Evans Jr. Our longstanding fire chief, David Hickox, will remain in an emeritus role until we officially announce who the new chief will be. Hickox is also assisting with the transition and selection of new officers for 2019.”

Richard Evans Jr. announced at the meeting the prospective hiring of a current LifeStar Ambulance paramedic as a new member of the Village Fire and Rescue department. Evans Jr. said during the meeting that the applicant is a military veteran and certified paramedic with LifeStar and requested that the name of the individual be withheld until the hiring process is completed.

Mayor Jennings also describes the reason for a proposed lean-2 shade awning at Godfrey Park being tabled for further discussion.

“We were hoping for a price point at about $19,000 or $20,000, but thebid came in just shy of $40,000. So we’re going to table that idea for the time being.”

The next meeting of the Village Board of Trustees will likely begin with a committee of the whole session on Thursday, January 3rd at 6 p.m.