Excessive Heat Watch Begins Wednesday

Another heatwave is coming to West Central Illinois in the next 24 hours. Residents need to take extra precautions to ready themselves for excessive heat.

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for Cass, Greene, Macoupin, Morgan, Sangamon and Scott Counties from 1 p.m. Wednesday until 7 p.m. Saturday.

An Excessive Heat Watch is issued when conditions are favorable for an excessive heat event in the next 12 to 48 hours. A watch is used when the risk of a heat wave has increased, but its occurrence and timing is still uncertain. It is intended to provide enough lead time so those who need to set their plans in motion can do so, such as established individual city excessive heat event mitigation plans like Cooling Centers.

An Excessive Heat Warning/Heat Advisory is issued when an excessive heat event is expected in the next 36 hours. These alerts are issued when an excessive heat event is occurring, is imminent, or has a very high probability of occurrence. The warning is used for high heat conditions that pose a significant threat to life. An advisory is for less serious conditions that cause significant discomfort or inconvenience and, if caution is not taken, could lead to a threat to life.

Some tips to beat the heat from the National Weather Service: slow down – strenuous activities speed up dehydration. Reschedule things for the coolest times of the day or simply stay indoors. Dress for the summer. Lightweight, light colored clothing helps your body maintain normal temperatures and reflects light and heat away from you. Eat proteins and drink water. Stay away from alcohol and caffeine. Spend more time in cool places. Use sunscreen and stay out of the sun for prolonged periods if possible.