Ezard Appoints Lonergan to Fill Ward 2 Vacancy

Jacksonville may soon have a new alderman. Mayor Andy Ezard told WLDS/WEAI News yesterday he intends to appoint Jeff Lonergan to replace Tony Williams in Ward 2. Williams last meeting was on July 22nd after he announced that he and his wife Jan had moved to Springfield. Williams had been an alderman with the city for 15 years.

Lonergan is currently employed by the Journal-Courier as a production manager. Lonergan says he intends to be involved and interested in the city’s parks and lakes committee once he assumes his role. Ezard will make a formal announcement of the appointment at next month’s city council meeting.