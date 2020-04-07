Ezike Warns People Against Social Gathering In Warm Weather

Illinois’ COVID-19 numbers continue to rise. The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1006 new positive cases in the state including 33 additional deaths. Two more counties were added to the list of places where reported cases have occurred, bringing the total number of counties with at least 1 case of COVID-19 to 73. IDPH Director Ngozi Ezike says that with warm weather coming today, people need to stay home. She says that gathering during warm weather will further set the state back on flattening the rise of the virus’ spread.



Ezike says that the majority of deaths from COVID-19 have come with people who have a co-morbid condition like lung disease, hypertension, heart disease, or diabetes. “70% of the people who have lost their lives to COVID-19 have had a co-morbid condition. We are still looking for the data on the remaining 30%, but feel it will likely bare out the same information.”

Ezike said that the IDPH website will now separate positive case reporting on the website by ZIP Code. Zip Codes that have 5 cases or less will not be reported on the website based on privacy concerns. Ezike said that people should assume the virus is everywhere.



Ezike says that many hospital front line workers are using the same PPE in contact with multiple patients in order to conserve usage. She says that if people stay home, it will help protect healthcare workers and conserve PPE to treat those who are hospitalized.



Governor J.B. Pritzker says that he has reached out to several companies around the world, bidding against other states and the federal government for PPE to bring to Illinois hospitals. Nearby Macoupin County reported 7 more positive cases yesterday. Morgan County’s number of cases remains at 7 with 16 pending test results as of yesterday.