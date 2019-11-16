F.D.A. Warns Dollar Tree Over Stocking Poorly Regulated Chinese Drugs, Cosmetics

Government regulators have again warned Dollar Tree’s parent company about importing drugs and cosmetics that could be tainted due to improper product testing during manufacturing.

According to a report by the Associated Press, the Food and Drug Administration said that Greenbrier International did not properly perform its own lab analyses as required before releasing certain products, including an anti-dandruff shampoo and an acne face wash in Dollar Tree stores.

The FDA told Greenbrier about violations at the Chinese companies as early as 2017, and that the products were also mislabeled by the Chinese manufacturers.

The FDA’s Nov. 6 warning to Greenbrier International says that the company continued to receive products from companies on “import alert,” even after the company agreed not to.

Randy Guiler, a spokesman for the Chesapeake, Virginia-based Dollar Tree said the company is cooperating with the FDA., and that they plan to meet with the FDA in the near future and expect that the companies plans will satisfy FDA requirements in all regards.

The FDA requested a response from the company within 15 days with a plan to ensure it doesn’t import or distribute tainted products.

Dollar Tree operates more than 15,000 stores in 48 states and Canada under the names Dollar Tree, Family Dollar and Dollar Tree Canada.