Fall Amp Up Your Style Event Coming Thursday to the Morgan County Fairgrounds

The Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce is kicking off the holiday shopping season with an event on Thursday encouraging everyone to shop local. The twice-a-year Amp Up Your Style showcase of Fall fashion and wares is known for its easy going and social atmosphere. President of the Chamber of Commerce Lisa Musch says its a great way to support friends and neighbor’s businesses through the event. The event will be held under the Grandstand at the Morgan County Fairgrounds from 4-7PM on Thursday, November 21st. Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door. Each ticket includes one free beverage of your choice as well as some snacks. The ticket also gains entry into a Chamber Check drawing at the event.

Musch says that there may be a catwalk for the event similar to what happens during the Spring Amp Up Your Style event. She says it mainly depends upon attendance and what some of the vendors want to do during the event on Thursday.

Musch says one of the Morgan/Scott Young CEOs will be hosting a booth at the Amp Up Your Style event this year. Musch says that it’s just another great way for residents to keep their money and support locally during the holiday season. She says the Chamber is always looking for new and innovative ways for residents to shop locally and find a way to introduce businesses from the region to the community in fun ways.

To purchase a ticket in advance, stop by the Chamber of Commerce Office at 155 West Morton Avenue or by calling 245-2174.