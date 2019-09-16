Fall Resurfacing Projects Begin On South Sandy

Roads near downtown may be blocked off for the next week. A major resurfacing project on South Sandy Street has kicked off a series of projects around the southern portion of the Jacksonville square taking place this Fall.

The resurfacing project was approved last month by the Jacksonville City Council. It will first encompass South Sandy between South Central Park Plaza and College Avenue. K.E. Vas Paving is expected to complete the project over the next week.

The next series of projects will be resurfacing parking lots behind Don’s Place and The Depot and the parking lot between Mugsy’s and Fresh Press. The timetable on when the two parking lots will be finished is unknown but is expected to come later this Fall.