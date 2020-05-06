False Positive Test in Cass County, Morgan Sees First Confirmed Correctional Center Case

By Jeremy Coumbes on May 6, 2020 at 10:03am

WICS Newschannel 20 is reporting one of Morgan County’s 27 cases of COVID-19 is a staff member at the Jacksonville Correctional Facility.

As of yesterday, no inmates at the facility have tested positive for the virus, and no other information about the source of the information, testing or tracing of staff, or the case was given.

Morgan County Health Officials received confirmation of the 27th case of COVID-19 yesterday. The patient is a female in her 30’s who is isolated and recovering at home.

The Cass County Health Department learned yesterday that a case counted as a positive last week has been retested due to test inconclusiveness and found to be negative.

This individual has been notified of the corrected result, and all contacts of the false-positive case have been released from quarantine.

The Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 in Cass County residents on Tuesday.

These cases include a male in his 20s, a male in his 30s, and a female in her 30s. All new positives are isolating at home.

Cass County’s current case tally stands at 44 cases.