Farewell Reception Held For Dr. Tierno

Dr. Mark Tierno's Presidential Portrait which will hang in the lower halls of the Henry Pfieffer Library on MacMurray College's Campus. The library houses all of the portraits of past presidents of the college's 173 year history.

A local college president said good-bye on Wednesday night. Dr. Mark Tierno said his final words to MacMurray College faculty, staff, alumni, and the board of trustees during a farewell reception held in his honor at Kathryn Hall on campus Wednesday evening.

Board of Trustees Chairman Dr. Charles O’Connell offered some comments from the Board of Trustees highlighting Tierno’s tenure as the college’s 16th president. “[He] was always upbeat and positive, and he always had a positive feeling about MacMurray – its history, its staff, its students, and the board. I am unsure if he was ever a college professor, but what was real clear to me was in his role as president was that he was an educator. He taught us so much about what it means to own a college. Finally, like a great athlete, when times were tough when we lost our accreditation, Mark got tougher. I will always remember how he led us back from the shore.”



O’Connell went on to say that he and Tierno had been not only close workers for the college but close friends. O’Connell then went on to unveil the President’s Portrait which will be hung in the Henry Pfieffer Library after Tierno’s retirement. The library’s lower levels house the portraits of all past presidents of the college.

Tierno then addressed the crowd to highlight his 45 years in higher education. Tierno says he’s now a part of the school’s rich history. “This is a historic place. I’m a historian. It actually matters to me that thousands of people have walked in this building before us. If you just close your eyes, you can feel them. Now, we’re here and we’re honored to occupy their space. Now, it’s time for me to step out; but in doing so, you leave something of yourself [here].”



Tierno’s presidency was highlighted by both good and bad news for the college. Tierno was part of the team that acquired several properties around the campus, including the former Franklin Elementary School. Tierno helped to spearhead fundraising efforts around the country during his 2017 MacNation RV Tour, speaking to alumni all over the country. He also led the school through its probation with the Higher Learning Commission when the school briefly lost accreditation. The college also added or revitalized several degree programs on campus.

Tierno will be stepping down officially on July 1st. Tierno will do one final act publicly as president of the college when he throws out the first pitch of the Cardinals-Cubs match-up at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on June 1st. Transitional leadership will be given to the college’s Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs, Dr. Beverly Rogers who will serve as the interim president until of the Board of Trustees selects Tierno’s replacement.

