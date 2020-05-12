Farm Credit Illinois Donates $30,000 to Central IL Foodbank

Farm Credit Illinois announced a $100,000 donation to the Feeding Illinois food banks serving 60 counties in Illinois today. The funds are being shared between 4 regional food banks in central and southern Illinois. A $30,000 check was presented by Rod Stoll, Vice President of FCI marketplace engagement and Mike Lonergan, FCI Vice President of Lending in Jacksonville to the Central Illinois Foodbank.

Farm Credit Illinois’ board said the gift was to ensure that the food banks continue to provide vital services while facing unprecedented numbers of those in need. Pam Molitoris, Executive Director of the Central Illinois Foodbank said they would be using the donation to purchase protein and dairy products from local and regional farmers to continue to provide meals to families in the region.

Farm Credit Illinois also announced a new social media campaign today with the hashtag #KeepingUsFed to celebrate the frontline workers involved in the supply chain. They asked that the hashtag be used to tag posts that celebrate the workers and what they are doing to keep the country’s food chain supply going all the time.