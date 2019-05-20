The University of Illinois extension office will be ready to offer advice to farm and private pond owners tomorrow night.

A farm pond management seminar will be offered by the extension office tomorrow night from 6 to 8 PM at the office on Westgate.

Duane Friend says the advice will be aimed at helping pond owners protect against fish kills. While they look like they are chemically induced, he says many times they are a product of stagnant water that overheats and loses its ability to produce oxygen.

Friend says they will discuss the advantages of water recirculation, the importance of wind, and the different types of ponds.

He says they would like to know how many people with attend. A state fish biologist will be there to answer questions, too.

The cost is $10, and the phone number to call is 243-7424.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

