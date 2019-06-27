Fatigue At Work a Focus for National Safety Month

Tired on the job? The Illinois Department of Labor says fatigue on the job is dangerous. It’s National Safety Month and worker safety is often the main highlight for businesses and companies to re-examine job functions and their safety.

Swing shifts or odd shifts, overnight hour shifts, not getting enough sleep, and general malaise can all effect a worker’s performance and their attention to safety. Ben Noven, Illinois OSHA director says that fatigue and complacency go hand in hand. “It’s not something that most people think of when they think of workplace safety. The reality of the situation is that it’s a real problem. We have statistics that show that 13% of workplace injuries occur due to some kind of fatigue on the job.”

43% of employees around the state said in a recent poll that they are sometimes too tired to function safely on the job. Noven says that staffing and workloads need to be evaluated so people have enough rest and can work safely. “Flex schedules can be looked at if applicable. Breaks, too. It’s important to note that there are employees throughout the state that work second shift, third shift and overnights full time. Those are shifts that the body’s sleep schedule doesn’t easily adapt to so that can lead to more fatigue and more injuries.”

Noven says that the Illinois Department of Labor offers on-site workplace safety training to small and mid-sized businesses. IDL urges employers to educate employees about minimizing dangers of being too sleepy on the job site.