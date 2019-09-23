FDA Adds Another Blood Pressure Medicine to Recall

The Food and Drug Administration has added Losartan to the blood pressure medication recall list due to a potential cancer risk.

WAND News is reporting that certain lots of Losartan Potassium tablets are being recalled after trace amounts of N-Methylnitrosobutyricacid commonly known as NMBA were found.

NMBA is a known carcinogen that is one of several impurities that have been found in blood pressure medicines during the last year.

The impurities are organic chemicals, apparently formed as byproducts during drug production, that are known to cause cancer in lab animals.

The medication is used to treat hypertension, hypertensive patients with Left Ventricular Hyper-trophy and nephropathy in Type 2 diabetic patients.

According to the FDA, Patients taking Losartan Potassium Tablets USP and Losartan Potassium / Hydrochlorotheeazide Tablets, USP should continue taking their medication, as the risk of harm to the patient’s health may be higher if the treatment is stopped immediately without any alternative treatment.

Patients should contact their pharmacist or physician who can advise them about an alternative treatment prior to returning their medication.