February Crop Report posted, 2018 annual report coming very soon

The USDA National Agricultural Statistical Service is bringing themselves up to speed.

The recent five-week long partial government shutdown caused a ripple effect that was felt throughout many federal departments and bureaus. One such department was the United States Department of Agriculture. The government shutdown began before 2018 ended, and this caused a delay for the Department of Ag to not only receive statistics but post analysis.

The Heartland Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service was able to post a February Crop Progress and Conditions report on Sunday. Representatives of the Heartland Field Office also told WLDS/WEAI News that the Annual Crop Progress and Conditions review for 2018 is almost finished and will be online for public reading soon.

It is unclear at this time whether a crop progress and conditions report will be issued by the Heartland Regional Field Office for the month of January.

In terms of February data, the statistical set used by the NASS was collected between February 1st and 24th. The average temperature in the state during that time frame was 29.2 degrees, one tenth of a degree below normal. The statewide precipitation average was 3 and one-third inches of rain, nearly double the average of 1.69 inches during the reporting period.

In the local west-southwest district, the average temperature during the statistical time frame was 30.6 degrees, when the recorded average is exactly 31 degrees. The median level of rainfall in the local district was 2.59 inches, one and two-thirds of an inch above average.

The one crop that is making steady growth toward harvest is winter wheat. Conditions reported to the NASS for winter wheat were 2 percent very poor, 11 percent poor, 41 percent fair, 40 good, and 6 percent excellent. Topsoil moisture supply was rated 45% adequate and 55% surplus. Subsoil moisture was rated 1% short, 58% adequate, and 41% surplus.