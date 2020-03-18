February Weather

By Gary Scott on March 18, 2020 at 10:08am

The weather last month was very ordinary in the Jacksonville area.

The average temperature for the month was 32 and a half degrees. That’s slightly warmer than the long term average of 31.1.

Readings ranged from 67 on the 4th, to 5-below in the early morning hours of the 14th.

There were three days of 60-plus temperatures, and just two in single digits, though both were for below zero.

A typical high last month was 41, and a low 24.

Precipitation total for the month was 2 and 7 hundredths inches. That’s a little over a quarter of an inch below normal. Snowfall was much more than usual. The eight inch snowfall was about 3 and third inches more than normal.

WLDS-WEAI is an official observer of the National Weather Service.