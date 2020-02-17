Federal Agents Involved in South Jacksonville Stop, Facebook Post Goes Viral

A recent Facebook post by the South Jacksonville Police Department caused major outrage on social media this past weekend. The South Jacksonville Police posted a photo of a stop at the Love’s in South Jacksonville on Saturday. Two South Jacksonville Police vehicles, a white panel van, and a Morgan County Sheriff’s vehicle are in the photo.

The words “Let’s just say we are not a sanctuary city” was posted above the photo. Less than 15 minutes later, the photo was taken down and an apology was written by Police Chief Tim Mann.

WLDS News has learned by going through public information that this was not a South Jacksonville or Morgan County Sheriff’s Department stop. The vehicles would then appear to be on stand by to assist the alleged federal agency. The white panel van is assumed to be from a federal agency, which could be the FBI, Immigration & Customs Enforcement, or the Department of Homeland Security. A message has been left with the Central Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Springfield yesterday but has not been returned.

WLDS is trying to learn the nature of the stop, who was involved, and why the stop occurred. An email from South Jacksonville President Harry Jennings said:

“I do not have any details on any traffic stops over the weekend.

As far as the Facebook post in question, it goes against our professional standards and, as soon as I was made aware of the post, I ordered it to be removed. Please understand that we cannot comment further on any ongoing personnel matters.”

WLDS will update this post as more information is made available.

UPDATE February 17, 2020 2:45PM:

FBI Public Information Officer Brad Ware says that the Central Office in Springfield was not aware of any traffic stop conducted by their agents in Jacksonville.



A FOIA request has been submitted to the Chicago Field Office of the Immigration & Custom Enforcement division of the Department of Homeland Security.