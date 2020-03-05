Federal Grand Jury Indicts Illegal Immigrant From South Jacksonville Arrest

A federal grand jury in Springfield had returned an indictment on a man arrested in South Jacksonville earlier this month. 37 year old Javier Alva-Cuella of Mexico has been charged with illegal re-entry into the United States after prior deportations.

Alva-Cuella, also known as Javier Cuellar, had been previously deported after a felony conviction in Muscogee County, Georgia for aggravated assault, home invasion and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He had been previously removed from the United States last year on September 23rd and December 30th.

Alva-Cuella was arrested at Love’s in South Jacksonville on February 10th. Alva-Cuella remains in custody with the U.S. Marshall’s service. If convicted, he faces a maximum statutory penalty of up to 20 years in a U.S. prison.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Tanner K. Jacobs is representing the government in the case U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigation unit conducted the investigation.