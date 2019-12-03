Federal & State Candidacy Filing Period Ended Monday

Several dozen state candidates made their way to Springfield yesterday to file petitions for the final day of filing at the Illinois State Board of Elections to be on the 2020 election ballot. The filing period ended at 5PM yesterday.

In the U.S. Senate race, three more Republicans filed to vie for the spot to run against incumbent Democrat Dick Durbin – Robert Marshall of Burr Ridge, Peggy Hubbard of Belleville, and Casey Chlebek of Glenview. The field of Republicans now stands at 5 with Dr. Tom Tarter and Mark Curran, Jr. filing on the first day.

In the 93rd Illinois House District, Scott Stoll of Rushville joins Emiliano Vera as the two Democrat candidates who will face off in the March primary to take on Republican incumbent Norine Hammond in the general election in November.

County races for Morgan County and the surrounding counties will be given later today as the filing period for county positions also ended yesterday at 5PM.