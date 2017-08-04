FedEx Truck in Accident in Scott County

By Jack Jones on August 4 at 3:34pm

An accident in Scott County yesterday sent a FedEx truck off the road and left the driver with injuries.

According to Scott County Sheriff David King, Shawnda Anderson of Springfield was involved in an accident when her FedEx truck crested at the top of a hill and she swerved to miss a vehicle that was headed in the opposite direction.

Anderson’s vehicle then ended up driving into a ditch where she was thrown from her vehicle.

Anderson was flown to Memorial Hospital in Springfield with non-life threatening injuries that are reportedly in Anderson’s back.

No further details are available at this time.