Female juvenile injured in crash near WLDS studios

A local female juvenile was hospitalized after an accident this afternoon on College Avenue near the Frisbee golf field.

WLDS/WEAI News first received reports of the accident shortly before 2 p.m. near the Frisbee golf fields on College Avenue eastbound as it approaches Old Jacksonville Road. According to authorities on the scene, a silver Volkswagen Golf was reportedly rear-ended by a black Chevrolet Silverado truck.

According to preliminary investigations, a male and a female juvenile, both under the ages of 16, were passengers in the Volkswagen being driven by an elderly woman, supposedly their grandmother. The female juvenile reportedly suffered back and neck injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The ages and identities of the two juvenile passengers, as well as the driver of the Volkswagen, are unknown at this time. The driver of the Chevrolet truck is being identified as 20-year old Ian Smith, of Griggsville. Smith is reportedly a student at MacMurray College in Jacksonville.

Agencies responding to the scene included Lifestar Ambulance and the Jacksonville Police and Fire Departments.

The roadways were cleared shortly before 2:30 p.m.