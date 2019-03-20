Few Extra Details about Alleged Sexual Abuse by Priests in Jacksonville Area

A few more details of alleged child sexual abuse at Catholic churches in Illinois have been released today by a couple of groups advocating for sexual abuse victims. The list includes several who served in Jacksonville.

The Anderson Report from AndersonAdvocates.com, and AbusedinChicago.com identifies the clergy and other workers at the catholic dioceses in Illinois.

The list of the accused includes six priests who served at Our Saviour Catholic Church in Jacksonville. But, not all on the list were accused of the incidents while in Jacksonville.

The list of priests who served at Our Saviour include Monsignor Michael Driscoll, and fathers Bud Degrand, Alvin Campbell, Joe Cernich, Ray Franzen, and Joseph Kromenaker.

The substantiated cases involving fathers Alvin Campbell and Joe Cernich were alleged to have occurred after they both left Our Saviours.

The accusation against Father Bud Degrand was alleged to have occurred from an incident in approximately 1980, before Degrand served at Our Saviours, St Mark’s in Winchester, and St Patrick in Bluffs.

No dates about incidents were identified in reports involving fathers Kromenaker, Franzen and Monsignor Driscoll.

Kromenaker served at Our Saviour in the early 1950s, Cernich in the early to mid 1980s, Franzen in the 1940s, and Campbell in the 1960s.

Degrand was at Our Saviour for 6 years in the 1980s, followed by short stints at Bluffs and Winchester.

Monsignor Driscoll was at Our Saviour from 1970 to 1989.

There was one other priest who had served at an outlying community included in the report. That was Father Frank Westhoff at Immaculate Conception in Pittsfield. The alleged incident occurred before Westhoff came to Pittsfield for 7 years in 1977.

The report can be found at andersonadvocates.com.

