Fiesta on the Lawn A Success

Saturday evening was a beautiful evening for a fiesta. The Art Association of Jacksonville’s fiesta on the lawn was a success for attendance says Amy Jackson, one of the organizers of the event. “I think attendance was really good. We had a lot of folks who showed up at the door and paid just to come in tonight, which is what we invited everybody to do. We’re really pleased with the turnout.”



Jackson said the new addition to the event this year, the salsa contest was a lot of fun. She announced the winners at the end of the evening. “We had a real good turnout for the salsa contest. Sam Bobor, who is an associate attorney with Rammelkamp-Bradney here in town, won the contest. Brittany Henry, who is the head of the Jacksonville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, was the runner up. We had a big basket prize for the first place winner that had a lot of fun margarita-related things and Frida Kahlo-related things. Then, we had a gift certificate to Los Rancheros for our second place prize winner.”



Jackson said that the event season is just beginning for the Art Association as the art exhibits will be the next thing on the schedule. “We will have our first gallery opening in September, and that will kick off our gallery season, which will run September through May 2020. There will be lots of stuff starting here in a couple of weeks.”



Jackson says that the exhibits will begin the weekend after Labor Day in September at the Strawn Art Gallery.