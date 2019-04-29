Fights hospitalize 3, no charges filed by injured

Two fights happened Tuesday near Vas Complex of the Morgan County Housing Authority.

Police and ambulances responded to the easternmost edge of West Independence Avenue.

Additional details have been confirmed about the incidents.

A subject involved with the incident detailed two separate occurrences in this location.

Three people were taken to Passavant Area Hospital after the second incident, per the details offered by an individual that sustained injuries and was transported to Passavant.

This person says he, a female relative, and this relative’s significant other were all part of both incidents and fought another group of people that have never been identified to police.

The subject involved says the other group were armed with weapons, including a knife and a crowbar, during both incidents. A large gathering of citizens happened in this location at the time of the first fighting incident, and multiple police and emergency vehicles were called.

The subject involved said he and both of his associates denied any medical transport after the initial fight. However, after he was cut twice and beaten with a crowbar as the group returned, he went to Passavant for his injuries. This subject also said his female relative was battered with the crowbar to the point of sustaining moderate injuries but is in good condition.

The female relative’s significant other also suffered injuries. The second fight happened as the three individuals were all leaving the area, and began before they got to their vehicle.

All three were taken to Passavant Area Hospital Tuesday evening and later released.

The man commenting was unable to identify others present and will not press charges.