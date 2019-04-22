Final Bradbury Play To Be Performed This Weekend

West Central Illinois residents will get their first chance to see the final work of a local theater icon this coming weekend. Branson Bound, the final play written by Ken Bradbury, will be performed at Lovejoy Hall at 520 West College as a fundraiser for the Ken Bradbury Foundation. Co-creator Jim Yale and Foundation member Maryjane Million were guests on Friday’s What’s On Your Mind discussing the details and origins of the play.

Yale describes how the production has grown to become what it could be now. Yale explains a conversation he had with Bradbury while the play was still being created. “He was probably about two-thirds of the way done with the play. It actually a work that started well over a year ago prior to when Ken went into surgery. He had sent me an email said, ‘Hey here’s the first act of a new show I’m writing.’ In Ken’s sense of humor, he said, ‘If I don’t get out of this alive, I want you to finish this.’ Coming out of that, there were a few emails sent back and forth that involved me saying that you were going to get through this so we’re going to collaborate on it.”

Yale says that Bradbury left enough bread crumbs in notes and research in highly detailed journals, as well as ideas on staging the play and cast members for it to be finished as a fully realized vision. Yale says some artistic license was taken in true Bradbury fashion to ensure the parts could be cast the way he would have had them cast. The cast itself, consisting of all of Ken’s closest friends, went through three drafts of the final act to get it to production.

Yale says the essence of Bradbury has been with them during rehearsals. “We’ve definitely had those experiences, especially the first read through in the church. The comment was made that Ken is smiling, and that’s been made several times as we’ve gone through this.”

The premise of the show is a comedy entailing several characters on an overnight senior citizen’s bus ride to Branson, Missouri. Proceeds will all go to the Ken Bradbury Foundation, the non-profit organization established to support performances for Bradbury’s work and continued publication.

Branson Bound will be performed for three 7PM performances on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with a sold out 2PM matinee, with tickets still available at County Market for $15. Friday’s performance will have interpreters for the Deaf/Hard of Hearing attendees. A celebration of life will be held between the 2pm matinee and the 7PM finale on Sunday.