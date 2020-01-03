Final Candidates Turn In Petitions For March Primaries

Today was the final day that presidential candidates could turn in petitions to be on the March primary ballots. Two Republican challengers filed and two Democrats filed on the final day bringing the total field in Illinois to 16.

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker and Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard were the final two Democrats to file today. Former Maryland Congressman John Delaney filed late yesterday. John Scheiss, an independent Republican candidate who has run for Senate and Governor in the State of Wiscosnsin and Rocky De La Fuente, an automobile mogul who has run as third-party presidential candidate in the past, also filed as a Republican.

The Illinois primary for all elections is March 17th.