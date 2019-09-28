Final Rockport Burglary Suspect Apprehended

The final suspect in a massive burglary in Rockport last night has been apprehended. 41 year old, Michael J. Smith was arrested on an outstanding Pike County warrant for burglary by Quincy Police over night, according to Quincy’s KHQA. Smith was the final suspect in a theft that occurred in middle of the day in the Pike County village of Rockport on August 29th. Smith and his accomplices 37 year old Christopher Smith and 34 year old Jaime Kessler allegedly stole $10,000 dollars worth of tools. View the original story here.

After a lengthy investigation between the Pike County Sheriff’s Department and West Central Illinois Task Force, Kessler was apprehended in a traffic stop in Pittsfield and Christopher Smith was found in Quincy on September 11th. Both are being lodged at the Pike County Jail. Michael Smith was arrested on a tip last night and is currently being lodged at the Adams County Jail.