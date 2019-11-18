Final Span of Old Champ Clark Bridge to Come Down Today

The remaining two spans of the old Champ Clark Bridge are set to be imploded today. The implosion is set to happen on the Illinois side of the bridge in Pike County between 11AM and 3PM today, according to Quincy’s WGEM. The new bridge will be closed for about 45 minutes to traffic during the demolition.

After the demolition, the remaining piers will be torn down to the water line, according to Champ Clark Bridge Project Director Keith Killen. Killen told WGEM that the piers will then have to be demolished underwater at some point, as well. Missouri Department of Transportation officials said there will be no view obstructions during the implosions today.

The Champ Clark Bridge connects Pike County, Illinois to Louisiana, Missouri over the Mississippi River as a part of U.S. Route 54.