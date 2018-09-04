Finlaw and Van Avery first degree murder preliminary hearings both pushed back two weeks

Two men, both charged with three counts of first degree murder, had hearings in court today.

18 year old Dustin Finlaw and 24 year old Glenn Van Avery were both present in court today. Both Finlaw and Van Avery were set for preliminary hearings this morning.

Public Defender Tom Piper represents both of these men. During the course of previous court hearings, mental evaluations were scheduled for both men to see a Dr. Terry Killian, a Springfield based psychiatrist. State’s Attorney Gray Noll represented the prosecution in court, and explains what all happened this morning in regards to Dustin Finlaw and Glenn Van Avery.

“Dustin Finlaw and Glenn Van Avery were both interviewed and evaluated by Dr. Killian last Thursday in reference to whether or not they are fit to stand trial. Dr. Killian has had a conversation with Mr. Piper about the results of those, however a formal official report has not been written and has not been provided to the court or our office, which is required by the statute. Both preliminary hearings for the cases were continued until the 18th at 10 a.m. Between now and then, Mr. Piper was directed to give the court and our office both a copy of the report.”



Dustin Finlaw is charged with three counts of first degree murder in connection with the death of Robert Utter of Rushville on May 24th.

Glenn Van Avery is charged with three counts of first degree murder and one count of attempted murder in connection with the death of his mother, Ruth Van Avery, and an attack on Glenn’s brother Garrick on June 13th of this year.

Both men will be seen by Seventh Judicial Circuit Judge Chris Reif next on Sept. 18th at 10 a.m, most likely to clarify whether or not either or both of the two men are fit to stand trial, based on the formal written mental fitness evaluation reports when they are provided by Dr. Killian.

