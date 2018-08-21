Finlaw charged with 3 counts of first degree murder for death of Rushville man

There are new, more serious developments in the case against a Meredosia teenager arrested following the death of a Rushville man in May.

Eighteen year old Dustin Finlaw appeared in Morgan County court this morning along with Public Defender Tom Piper. Prior to this morning’s hearing, Finlaw faced a number of charges, including aggravated battery, resisting a peace officer and destroying evidence in connection to the death of 42-year old Robert Utter. Finlaw now faces more serious charges following this morning’s hearing, as Morgan County State’s Attorney Gray Noll introduced new charges alleging three counts of first degree murder.

Noll says months of diligent work from Illinois State Police, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and Meredosia Police helped bring about the murder charges.

If found guilty, Noll says each count carries a possible penalty of 20 to 60 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, a maximum $25,000 fine, and Finlaw would be required to serve 100 percent of the sentence.

Along with the three-counts of first degree murder introduced today, Finlaw still has several other cases pending. Noll says those cases will be handled separately moving forward.

The three counts of first degree murder Finlaw now faces all pertain to the death of Utter on May 24th, in which the Rushville man’s body was found dead in an SUV in the 300 block of Montgomery Street in Meredosia in late May. According to the coroner’s report, Utter suffered multiple stab wounds and his death was ruled a homicide.

Judge Chris Reif set Finlaw’s bond at $1 million with ten percent to apply. Finlaw’s next court appearance is scheduled for September 4th at 10 a.m.