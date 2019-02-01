Fire Chief Evans details officer election, new department fundraising account

Significant new beginnings were set in motion Thursday night for the South Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

During the village Board of Trustees Committee of the Whole session, department chief Richard Evans sat with the trustees to discuss the department’s next steps moving forward.

The Village Fire and Rescue department recently started a 2nd century of serving South Jacksonville, as well as other surrounding communities and municipalities, beginning in 1917.

Chief Evans details the process of recent department officer elections, and the results.

“We held an election for our department officers. There was only one member nominated for each position:



Brian Glascock – First Assistant Chief

Dave Bye – Second Assistant Chief

Robert Brammeier – Secretary

Each of the men received 13 votes and will immediately assumed any and all applicable responsibilities.”

Evans says a 501(c)3 non for profit entity is available for fire department fundraising.

“The South Jacksonville Fire Department came up with our separate entity as a account. We now are in the process of moving funds into a 501(c)3 so that just the South Jacksonville Fire Department has it under our name and management. It’s not associated with the village. So we’ve set up these accounts for any fundraisers we do and donations that we may receive. We’re moving forward in the right direction, and it will be a very good thing for the village and the community because we use these funds to buy equipment for the department to help the citizens of South Jacksonville and the surrounding area.”



The fire chief also says police Master Sergeant Mike Broaddus, who is also a volunteer firefighter for the village, has recently told Evans that he unfortunately needs to prioritize time.

“Firefighter Mike Broaddus is retiring from the fire department. After Sergeant Gerdes’ retirement from the police department, Mike has taken on some new hours and also has family members that he is now taking care of also. He didn’t feel that he had enough time to dedicate to the fire department, but he’s still going to be around in the police so he’s still part of the family. We are looking to hire two new probationary firefighters, Chris Ginder and David Johnson. They are both currently enrolled in the EMT Basic Class. Hiring both would move our staff to a combined total of 17 firefighters and EMTs.



To make sure a check to the Village Fire Department’s 501(c)3 is sent correctly, issue the check as Pay to the Order of: “South Jacksonville Fire Department Community Benefit”.