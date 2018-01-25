Fire Department investigating second fire reported at same residence late Tuesday night

Local firefighters are investigating the structure in the 100 block of West Chambers that caught fire twice in the span of 24 hours earlier this week.

As reported on Tuesday, a two-story apartment building at 137 West Chambers caught fire at around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday morning. The Jacksonville Fire Department, along with South Jacksonville Fire, Lifestar Ambulance and Jacksonville Police responded to the scene and fought the fire for about an hour and a half.

Local fire crews would be back however, as reports say that a second fire occurred at the same apartment building later that night.

During the first fire Tuesday morning, smoke could be seen pouring out of the east-facing side of the building from the top level of the structure as crews worked to put the fire out. According to the Jacksonville Fire Department, no one was injured from the initial fire, as residents evacuated the two apartment units.

As for what caused the second fire late Tuesday night, Jacksonville Fire Chief Doug Sills was at the residence this morning to investigate the scene.

WLDS/WEAI News hopes to provide further information if and when it becomes available.