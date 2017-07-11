Fire in South Jacksonville Under Control

By Jack Jones on July 11 at 11:17am

Danger has been averted as a fire at the Comfort Inn is mostly under control.

Initial reports of a first floor fire at the South Jacksonville hotel came in around 10:30 this morning.

South Jacksonville and Jacksonville Firefighters and police, as well as LifeStar ambulance remain on scene.

According to Jacksonville Fire Chief Doug Sills, crews were taking a head count of occupants at the hotel and checking on the sprinkler system.

Small smoke clouds could be seen coming out of the rear of the building.

Crews had the situation under control around 11 a.m. The cause of the fire and any possible injuries are unknown at this time.