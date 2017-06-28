Fire destroys machine shed near Alexander

A machine shed just north of Alexander is destroyed after going up in flames this morning.

Alexander Fire Chief Gary Strawn says his department received a call of the fire a little after 7 o’clock this morning. Fire crews immediately responded to the structure, which was located just off of Highway 123 about one mile north of Interstate 72.

Strawn says the machine shed was fully engulfed by the time firefighters arrived on scene. While Strawn says there were only minor injuries reported, a number of farm machinery was lost in the fire.

Strawn says his department was assisted by New Berlin Fire, Ashland Fire, Franklin Fire, South Jacksonville Fire, and Jacksonville Fire Departments, as well as some police. He also says he believes the fire started in the shop area of the machine shed.

The machine shed is believed to be the property of the Woodrum family, who did not appear to be home at the time of the fire. According to Strawn, fire crews will remain on scene until all of the hot spots are extinguished and the area is safe.