Fire officials to be sworn in as Board welcomes three new members

The new South Jacksonville volunteer Fire Department administration will be recognized today.

Richard Evans, Jr. has assumed the role of Chief in the Fire Department. Evans was appointed and later confirmed in a vote after former Chief David Hickox was dismissed last year.

The new officers will also be sworn in, and the village police department will also receive some appreciation, according to the agenda.

Action items for the Board include the hiring of a crossing guard, approvals of security upgrades at Godfrey Park and the Motor Fuel Tax Road Maintenance program, an agreement with ABATE (American Bikers Aimed Toward Education) for use of the South Main Billboard, approval of a lease for a billboard on Morton Avenue, and an ordinance establishing regulations for a Morton billboard.

Also, Summer Sewer Sign-Up for the Village is free for all residents until April 30th, which falls on a Tuesday this year. From May 1st to the deadline, the cost is 5 dollars. The deadline is May 31st.