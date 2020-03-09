Fire On North Prairie Hospitalizes One

An apartment house in the 500 North Prairie caught fire late this morning sending one resident to the hospital.

Jacksonville Fire, South Jacksonville Fire, and LifeStar EMS received the call at approximately 11:30AM. They responded to an apartment house with smoke billowing out of the second story. Smoke and heat reportedly busted out the windows from the home. Occupants were in the home when the structure caught fire.

One occupant in the second story of the house was treated by EMS, allegedly for smoke inhalation, and was transported to Passavant Area Hospital and then later to Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

No information about the cause of the fire has been released. A press release from the Jacksonville Fire Department or Jacksonville Police is expected later today.