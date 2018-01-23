Fire On West Chambers

A structure fire broke out in Jacksonville this morning.

The fire took place at 137 West Chambers where an Apartment complex currently sits. The fire began at around 9AM.

Two families live inside of the building in two separate units, but it appears that everyone made it out of the apartment building safe and sound without injury as flames came out of the upper floor of the building.

Agencies that responded to the fire include Lifestar Ambulance Service, the Jacksonville Fire Department and the South Jacksonville Fire Department. No more information is available at this time, we will provide updates as they become available.