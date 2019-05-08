Fire reported on East Independence Avenue

A fire has been sighted by a concerned citizen, and emergency agencies have responded.

A Jacksonville Police Department car was parked on East Independence Avenue in Jacksonville along the eastern part of the intersection at Myrtle Street. The squad car cordoned off everything in the area of East Independence Avenue from the 1000 block eastward. Firefighters and at least two fire engines could be seen as the emergency personnel worked to combat the reported fire. There were a lot of oscillating lights, and with lots of foliage blocking view from the west, it could not be clarified whether any of the emergency vehicles that had responded were ambulances.

A picture taken shortly after 3pm Wednesday was provided to WLDS/WEAI News. Emergency personnel were called to a residence on East Independence Avenue potentially on fire, with smoke billowing out of the rooftop and windows.

There was no one available from the Jacksonville Fire Department on scene who could comment.

WLDS/WEAI News will provide any and all updates when they become available.