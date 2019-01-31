Fire/Rescue Dept. officer election results to be announced

The new First Assistant Chief, Second Assistant Chief, and Secretary of the village of South Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department will be officially announced at tonight’s Committee of the Whole meeting.

The South Jacksonville Board of Trustees will meet tonight at Village Hall beginning at 6:30 to make preparations for next week’s regular February Board of Trustees meeting.

The Public Protection committee will highlight the meeting, with several of the listed committee of the whole discussion topics being dedicated to the police and fire departments.

For the Fire and Rescue Department, one resignation will be announced, as well as results for the department’s recent election of officer positions. In addition, a memorandum of understanding for a new 501(c)3 dedicated to the Villlage Fire Department will be considered, the current status of the fire and rescue department’s ambulance services will be discussed, a probationary hiring of a firefighter will be named, and some surplus property will be listed.

For the Police Department, a new full-time police officer position will be considered by the trustees, as well as golf cart permits and disposal of surplus property.

For the Planning and Public Facilities committee, water main breaks will be addressed, progress on building a new street department garage will be announced, and emergency road repairs on Holliday Lane will be considered. A code review regarding water will also be held.

The Finance committee will also have one talking point, being an interest rate proposal.

The meeting will end with the trustees going into a closed session to discuss personnel.

As always in a committee of the whole session, no official action will be taken.