Firework Safety Urged by Illinois State Fire Marshall’s Office

Fireworks are a huge part of the week celebrating the Fourth of July. The Illinois State Fire Marshall wants to remind citizens that fireworks aren’t all fun and games. 280 people each day during the holiday head to Emergency Rooms because of fireworks injuries.

There are three classes of fireworks, according to a press release from the Fire Marshall’s office: Novelties, Cake/Mine/Tube fireworks or Class 2, and Explosives. Fire Marshall spokesman J.C. Fultz says: “Bottle rockets, sky rockets, buzz bombs, roman candles, helicopters, planes, and sky lanterns that use fire underneath to propel them are all prohibited.”



Despite novelties being the most common class of fireworks used in Illinois during the holiday, they are often the most dangerous says Fultz. “Sparklers can burn under a temperature of 1200 degrees Fahrenheit. To put that into perspective, glass melts at 900 degrees and wood burns at 575 degrees. If you are going to use them, please use extreme caution.”



The State Fire Marshall recommends that you leave fireworks to professionals for a safe Fourth of July celebration.